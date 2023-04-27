Putin, Erdogan to Hold Phone Talks Before Akkuyu NPP Fuel Loading Ceremony - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before the ceremony for nuclear fuel loading at Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The fuel loading ceremony at the Akkuyu NPP is scheduled to take place later on Thursday. Earlier in the month, Erdogan said that Putin will attend the ceremony via video link.

"We expect a phone conversation between Putin and Erdogan at about 3 o'clock, after which there will be a joint participation with Turkish president Erdogan in the ceremony on the occasion of the delivery of Russian-made nuclear fuel to power unit No.

1 of the Akkuyu NPP. This event will be held via videoconference," Peskov told reporters.

When asked about Erdogan's health state, the official said he is not aware of any difficulties, noting that preparing for joint activities are underway.

Some media reported on Wednesday about Erdogan's heart attack without providing any evidence. The reports were later denied by his office.