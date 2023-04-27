UrduPoint.com

Putin, Erdogan To Hold Phone Talks Before Nuclear Fuel Loading Ceremony At Akkuyu NPP

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Putin, Erdogan to Hold Phone Talks Before Nuclear Fuel Loading Ceremony at Akkuyu NPP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will hold phone talks on Thursday before the ceremony of nuclear fuel loading at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP).

The two leaders are expected to discuss the situation in Ukraine, as well as issues of the bilateral relations during their conversation.

Following the talks, the presidents will open the ceremony of loading nuclear fuel at the Akkuyu NPP built by Russia's Rosatom in the town of Buyukeceli in Mersin Province. Putin will participate in the event via video link.

