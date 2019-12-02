(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, are scheduled to meet in early January to discuss matters of bilateral and regional interest, including the delivery of the S-400 air defense systems to Ankara and the situation in Syria, an official from the Turkish president's administration said Monday.

Last Monday, the Kremlin also said that Putin was expected to visit Turkey in the first decade of January 2020 to attend the opening ceremony for the TurkStream gas pipeline.

"Mr. Erdogan and Mr. Putin in the first 10 days of January ... will meet in Turkey.� But the date on which this will happen is not clear. The two leaders will discuss bilateral and regional relations. For example: Syria, S-400," Ismail Safi, a member of the Security and Foreign Policy Council of the Turkish Presidential Administration, said.