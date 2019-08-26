Putin, Erdogan to Meet Tuesday - Kremlin Spokesman

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold bilateral talks on Tuesday after attending the MAKS-2019 air show in Zhukovsky near Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday.

"The president will have a busy day tomorrow. Zhukovsky will see a working visit by Turkish President Erdogan. He and Putin will watch the exposition of the forum [of MAKS-2019] in Zhukovsky and, of course, will hold bilateral talks," Peskov said.