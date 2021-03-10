UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan To Watch Start Of Akkuyu NPP 3rd Reactor Construction By Video On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The construction of a third nuclear reactor will begin on Wednesday at Turkey's first nuclear power plant Akkuyu in the southern Mersin province.

The foundation-laying ceremony will be attended virtually by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Russia and Turkey agreed in 2010 that a Rosatom subsidiary will build the nuclear plant. The third reactor was granted construction authorization in November.

There are plans to build a total of four reactors with a combined generating capacity of 4,800 megawatt.

