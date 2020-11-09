Putin, Erdogan Touched Upon Karabakh in Recent Phone Talks - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed Nagorno-Karabakh in their recent phone talks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed Nagorno-Karabakh in their recent phone talks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"On Saturday, we announced the topics that had been discussed during the phone talks of presidents Putin and Erdogan.

I have nothing to add to this. They did touch upon Karabakh," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on Turkey's alleged idea for a new contact group on Karabakh conflict.