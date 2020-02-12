UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan Urge 'full Implementation' Of Syria Deal: Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:54 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday discussed de-escalation of the Syrian crisis, saying Russian-Turkish agreements should be implemented in full, the Kremlin said.

"The importance was noted of the full implementation of existing Russian-Turkish agreements,"the Kremlin said in a statement after the Putin-Erdogan phone call.

