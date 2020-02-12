Putin, Erdogan urge 'full implementation' of Syria deal: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday discussed de-escalation of the Syrian crisis, saying Russian-Turkish agreements should be implemented in full, the Kremlin said

"The importance was noted of the full implementation of existing Russian-Turkish agreements,"the Kremlin said in a statement after the Putin-Erdogan phone call.