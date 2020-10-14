UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan Urge 'joint Efforts' To End Karabakh Fight: Kremlin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:23 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ):Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called for cooperation between leaders to end fierce clashes over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in Azerbaijan, during a telephone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said.

The two leaders "stressed the urgent need for joint efforts to end the bloodshed as soon as possible and move to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh problem," according to a Kremlin readout of the call -- their first since fighting erupted late last month.

More Stories From World

