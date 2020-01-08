UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan Urged All Sides In Libya To Cease Fire From Jan 12 - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:35 PM

Russia and Turkey agreed a common position on the Libyan settlement, presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on all parties to cease fire from January 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russia and Turkey agreed a common position on the Libyan settlement, presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on all parties to cease fire from January 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"A common position on the Libyan settlement has been agreed upon in accordance with the decisions of the UN Security Council," Lavrov said at a press conference in Istanbul after the launch of the TurkStream pipeline by the leaders of Turkey and Russia.

"I will highlight the appeal that presidents Putin and Erdogan addressed to all Libyan parties: to immediately cease hostilities and declare a ceasefire from Sunday, January 12," he said.

