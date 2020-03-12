(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, welcomed a de-escalation in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The conversation was held at the initiative of the Russian side, the Kremlin noted.

"Issues related to the implementation of the agreements reached during the Russian-Turkish meeting in Moscow on March 5 were discussed. The sides acknowledged and welcomed a significant reduction in tensions in the Idlib de-escalation zone," the Kremlin said.

Putin and Erdogan agreed on the need to continue regular dialogue on different levels to keep stable the situation on the ground in Idlib.