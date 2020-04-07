Putin, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Coronavirus Response - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have discussed the coronavirus response, with an accent on the need to boost global effort, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, adding that the conversation was held at Ethiopia's initiative

"While discussing the situation around the spreading of the coronavirus, both sides stressed the need to activate effort of the international community, including through the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, on fighting this infection," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Ahmed have also discussed the bilateral relations development, the Kremlin added.