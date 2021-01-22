Putin, European Council Chief Discussed Russia-EU Cooperation, Navalny - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michel discussed the situation around Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the need to establish constructive cooperation, and the coronavirus pandemic response in their phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Navalny was detained on January 17 in a Moscow airport upon his return from Germany, where he received treatment after suspected poisoning. He was placed in detention for 30 days over violation of probation.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel .

.. At the request of Charles Michel, they discussed the situation around Navalny," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"They held a detailed discussion of the current state of the Russian-EU relations, with a focus on the need to establish pragmatic cooperation in areas of mutual interest," the Kremlin continued.

Putin and Michel also discussed effort against the coronavirus pandemic, including potential joint production of vaccines, according to the Kremlin.