Putin, European Council President Discussed by Phone Berlin Conference on Libya - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone to European Council President Charles Michel to discuss preparations for the Berlin conference on Libya, Iran and Ukraine, the Kremlin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone to European Council President Charles Michel to discuss preparations for the Berlin conference on Libya, Iran and Ukraine, the Kremlin said Thursday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michel exchanged views by phone on urgent international issues. The Libyan crisis was discussed in detail, including in the context of preparations for the international conference on Libya on December 19 in Berlin," it said.

The sides also discussed Iran and Ukraine, and agreed to continue personal contacts.