Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michel on Monday called for further supporting efforts aimed at reaching a political settlement in Libya, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michel on Monday called for further supporting efforts aimed at reaching a political settlement in Libya, the Kremlin said.

"During the discussion of the situation in Libya, Vladimir Putin and Charles Michel spoke in favor of further assisting the advancement of the political process and support for the established authorities during the transition period," the Kremlin said in a statement.