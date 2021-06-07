Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michel talked about prospects for the registration of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union during a phone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michel talked about prospects for the registration of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union during a phone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said.

"The issues of combating the spread of coronavirus were touched upon, including the prospects for registration in the EU of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V and the provision of conditions for mutual trips of citizens while observing anti-epidemic restrictions," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin, Putin and Michel also discussed the importance of cooperation in "the health sector, climate issues and resolving regional conflicts."