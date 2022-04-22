(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michel discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Friday, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a long phone conversation with EU Council President Charles Michel. The parties discussed in detail the development of the situation in Ukraine," the statement read.

Putin outlined his fundamental assessments in connection with a special military operation to protect the republics of Donbas.

"It was noted an order was given to cancel an assault on the industrial zone of the Azovstal plan after the liberation of Mariupol for humanitarian purposes.

At the same time, life is guaranteed for all Ukrainian soldiers, militants of the national battalions and foreign mercenaries ... But the Kiev regime does not allow them to use this opportunity," the Kremlin said.

Putin told Michel that statements made by the EU representatives about the need to resolve the situation in Ukraine by military means are 'irresponsible,' according to the statement.