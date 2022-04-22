UrduPoint.com

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Situation In Ukraine During Phone Conversation - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2022 | 06:29 PM

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Situation in Ukraine During Phone Conversation - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michel discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Friday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michel discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Friday, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a long phone conversation with EU Council President Charles Michel. The parties discussed in detail the development of the situation in Ukraine," the statement read.

Putin outlined his fundamental assessments in connection with a special military operation to protect the republics of Donbas.

"It was noted an order was given to cancel an assault on the industrial zone of the Azovstal plan after the liberation of Mariupol for humanitarian purposes.

At the same time, life is guaranteed for all Ukrainian soldiers, militants of the national battalions and foreign mercenaries ... But the Kiev regime does not allow them to use this opportunity," the Kremlin said.

Putin told Michel that statements made by the EU representatives about the need to resolve the situation in Ukraine by military means are 'irresponsible,' according to the statement.

Related Topics

Militants Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Same Mariupol Kiev All

Recent Stories

Ajay says film-making has become tougher now

Ajay says film-making has become tougher now

16 minutes ago
 Electoral reforms crucial to free, fair election: ..

Electoral reforms crucial to free, fair election: Kundi

4 seconds ago
 Hot, dry weather hit Balochistan

Hot, dry weather hit Balochistan

6 seconds ago
 Minister directs EDB to prepare plan to curb issue ..

Minister directs EDB to prepare plan to curb issue of On-Money

7 seconds ago
 Police devise strategy to launch operation against ..

Police devise strategy to launch operation against 400 gangs

9 seconds ago
 WKAF hosts an Iftaar dinner in Washington, DC

WKAF hosts an Iftaar dinner in Washington, DC

11 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.