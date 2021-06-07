Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday that Minsk agreements remain the basis for the settlement of the Donbas conflict, the Kremlin said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday that Minsk agreements remain the basis for the settlement of the Donbas conflict, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"During the exchange of views on the internal Ukrainian crisis, it was stated on both sides that the 2015 Minsk package of measures remains the uncontested basis for settlement. The president of Russia emphasized the need for the Kiev authorities to strictly implement all the previously reached agreements, first of all, on establishing a direct dialogue with Donetsk and Luhansk and legalizing the special status of Donbas," the Kremlin said in a statement.