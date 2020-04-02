UrduPoint.com
Putin Expands Russian Regions' Powers To Impose Coronavirus-Related Restrictions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 08:21 PM

Social distancing measures to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in Russia will be applied according to the situation on the ground in a specific region, and regional leaders will be given additional powers in order to create a suitable response to the outbreak, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during an address to the nation on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Social distancing measures to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in Russia will be applied according to the situation on the ground in a specific region, and regional leaders will be given additional powers in order to create a suitable response to the outbreak, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during an address to the nation on Thursday.

"In different regions, even within their own municipalities, the situation is developing differently. We have a large, very large country, with varied population density. There are some regions, although they are becoming fewer and fewer, that have yet to record a single case of the disease. Therefore, more stringent restrictions must be applied in some regions, and in other regions, while maintaining a high level of preparedness, local solutions are sufficient.

This situation must be taken into account," the president said.

Regional leaders will be given additional powers to assess the ongoing epidemiological situation and take the necessary measures to combat the spread of the disease, Putin stated.

"Subjects and heads of constituent entities of the Russian Federation will be granted additional powers by my decree. By the end of this week, they will have to produce a specific set of preventive measures that are suitable for their territory that are suitable for ensuring public health, the safety of people, and the sustainability of the economy and key infrastructure," the president said.

