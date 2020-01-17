Putin Expected to Visit India in Late 2020 - Russian Ambassador

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet on a number of occasions in 2020, with the first meeting scheduled for Victory Day in Moscow and Putin's return visit to India expected at the end of the year, Russian Ambassador in New Delhi Nikolay Kudashev said on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet on a number of occasions in 2020, with the first meeting scheduled for Victory Day in Moscow and Putin's return visit to India expected at the end of the year, Russian Ambassador in New Delhi Nikolay Kudashev said on Friday.

"This year's high-level meetings will open with Prime Minister Modi's visit to Moscow on May 9 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the great victory [over Nazi Germany]. Then we expect to see Mr Modi in St. Petersburg in July at the summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, he has already confirmed his participation. Then, he expects to see Vladimir Vladimirovich on the G20 summit sidelines in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, and hopes Vladimir Vladimirovich to pay a return visit here," Kudashev told Russian reporters.

According to the diplomat, a specific date of Putin's visit to India has not been determined yet.

"It was only determined with maximum certainty that the visit will take place ... Indian partners have named October, but this is the subject of negotiations. In any case, at the end of this year, we can expect the Russian president to pay a return visit," Kudashev added.

During his visit to Vladivostok in September, Modi invited Putin to visit his country for the 21st annual Russian-Indian summit.