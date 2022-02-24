MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he expects the consolidated support of the parliament and the Russians in connection with the start of the operation in Donbas.

"I count on the consolidated patriotic position of all parliamentary parties and public forces.

Ultimately, as it has always been in history, the fate of Russia is in the safe hands of our multinational people. And this means that the decisions made will be implemented, the goals set will be achieved, and the security of our homeland will be reliably guaranteed. I believe in your support, in that invincible strength that our love for the Fatherland gives us," Putin said in his video address.