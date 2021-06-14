UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Expects 'constructive' Cooperation With New Israeli PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 01:44 PM

Putin expects 'constructive' cooperation with new Israeli PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated the new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and expressed hope for "constructive" cooperation after an alliance of parties ousted Benjamin Netanyahu

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated the new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and expressed hope for "constructive" cooperation after an alliance of parties ousted Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I expect that your work at the helm of the government will facilitate further development of constructive bilateral cooperation along all directions," Putin said in a message released by the Kremlin.

"No doubt it is in the vital interests of our people," Putin said, adding that Russia-Israeli cooperation would help strengthen "peace, security and stability in the middle East.

" Bennett, a right-wing Jewish nationalist and former tech millionaire, takes over at the helm of an Israeli government pieced together by an eight-party coalition.

Their alliance ended Netanyahu's 12 years in power.

Netanyahu, 71, boasted of his friendship with Putin and was a frequent guest in Russia.

as/wdb

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Alliance Middle East Jew All Government

Recent Stories

Faf du Plessis faces memory loss following concusi ..

5 minutes ago

Minsk Court Rejects Complaint of Russian National ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus vaccination successfully underway in P ..

2 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Receives Chinese Ambassador ..

9 minutes ago

Local POL production increases 17.52% in 10 months ..

2 minutes ago

New Zealand's Ardern pans mosque attacks film amid ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.