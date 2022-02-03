Putin Expects Cooperation in Production of Russian Vaccines in China to Grow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking about organizing production of Russian vaccines in China, said Russia expects such cooperation to grow.

"We are grateful to our Chinese colleagues for their assistance in launching the production of Russian Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines in China and for the timely supply of necessary protective equipment to our country.

We hope that this cooperation will develop and strengthen," Putin said in an article for Xinhua, published on the Chinese news agency's website.