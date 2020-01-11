Putin Expects Fighting in Libya to Stop at Midnight as Proposed by Russia, Turkey

(@imziishan)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that he expected that sides of the Libyan conflict would stop fighting at midnight, just as Moscow and Ankara proposed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that he expected that sides of the Libyan conflict would stop fighting at midnight, just as Moscow and Ankara proposed.

Earlier this week, Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a common stance on Libya and called for a comprehensive ceasefire starting midnight January 12.

"I very much hope that today in a few hours, in five hours, as we encouraged with Turkish president Erdogan, the fighting sides in Libya will stop the fire, cease hostilities," Putin said at a press conference following his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.