Putin Expects Fruitful, Constructive Dialogue At Russia-Africa Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 02:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin says he is looking forward to meeting with African leaders in St. Petersburg at the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, where an action plan until 2026 will be adopted.

The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the Russia-Africa summit from July 27-28.

"... I would like to reiterate that we attach great importance to the upcoming second Russia-Africa Summit. We expect that the Summit would adopt a comprehensive Declaration, a number of joint statements and approve the Russia - Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan to 2026," Putin wrote in an article titled "Russia and Africa: Joining Efforts for Peace, Progress and a Successful Future" published by the Kremlin on Monday.

The Russian president said that a package of intergovernmental and inter-agency agreements and memoranda with individual African states, as well as regional associations, is expected to be adopted at the Russia-Africa summit.

"I am looking forward to welcoming the African leaders in St. Petersburg and stand committed to a fruitful constructive dialogue. I firmly believe that the decisions adopted at the Summit and Forum, coupled with continuous diversified joint work will contribute to further development of Russian-African strategic partnership for the benefit of our countries and peoples," Putin wrote.

The Russian president also invited African countries to participate in the World Youth Festival, which will take place in Sochi, Russia, in March 2024.

"This large-scale international forum will bring together more than 20,000 participants from more than 180 countries for an informal, friendly and open dialogue that is free from ideological and political barriers, racial and religious prejudice and would consolidate the young generation around the ideals of lasting and durable peace, prosperity and creative spirit," Putin said.

