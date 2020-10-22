Putin Expects His Presidency to End at Some Point

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday replied to a question about possible reelection in the future by saying that he expected his presidency to end at some point.

Earlier this year, Russia introduced amendments to its constitution under which Putin will be able to run again after his current term ends in 2024, if he so chooses.

"No, it [the presidency] will undoubtedly end at some point, I realize this perfectly," Putin said at the Valdai Discussion Club.