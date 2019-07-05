UrduPoint.com
Putin Expects Italian Delegation To Visit St. Petersburg Int'l Cultural Forum In November

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Putin Expects Italian Delegation to Visit St. Petersburg Int'l Cultural Forum in November

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he expects an Italian delegation to attend the annual St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum (ICF) that will be held on November 14-16.

"We expect that in November the Italian delegation will come to the St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum. Contacts are being established between the State Hermitage Museum and the municipality of Venice," Putin said following his talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Rome.

The Russian president stressed that cultural and humanitarian ties were important elements of relations between Russia and Italy.

The ICF is organized by the Russian government, the Ministry of Culture and the government of St. Petersburg. The forum has been recognized as a global event that annually attracts thousands of professionals and lovers of arts, particularly theater, opera and ballet stars; renowned directors and musicians; public figures; as well as representatives of governments, and business and academic communities.

