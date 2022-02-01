UrduPoint.com

Putin Expects Production Of Sputnik Light Vaccine In Hungary To Begin Soon

February 01, 2022

Putin Expects Production of Sputnik Light Vaccine in Hungary to Begin Soon

Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that the production of the Sputnik Light vaccine in Hungary will begin as soon as possible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that the production of the Sputnik Light vaccine in Hungary will begin as soon as possible.

"At the political level, there are no issues. Hungary was the first European country to purchase Sputnik V, negotiations are underway on Sputnik Light, it can be used as a booster dose for those who got vaccines of European or US producers. We are working on the production of Sputnik Light in Hungary. The work is in progress, it is of a technical nature.

I hope it is completed as soon as possible," Putin said at a press conference following a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Putin also noted that the two countries will consider increasing the number of flights between them.

"Since Hungary has recognized and registered Sputnik V, the issue raised by the Prime Minister today concerning the increase in he number of flights to Hungary will be considered in the near future. And I think it will be resolved positively," Putin said.

