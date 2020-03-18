Putin Expects Russians to Support Amendment to Constitution on April 22

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the belief on Wednesday that Russians would support the amendment to the national constitution during the vote, scheduled for April 22, adding that the vote could be postponed if any "problems" emerge around COVID-19

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the belief on Wednesday that Russians would support the amendment to the national constitution during the vote, scheduled for April 22, adding that the vote could be postponed if any "problems" emerge around COVID-19.

"These amendments are in demand, and I expect very much that the people will come [to polling places] on April 22 and support the changes.

However, I said yesterday at the meeting wit the head of the Central Election Commission that if any problems, related to the coronavirus, emerge, the law allows us to ... postpone the vote to a later date, the law does not envision any restrictions in this regard," Putin said.

The president stressed that the Russian citizens' life and health would be a priority.

"So, if the epidemiological situation allows, we will hold the all-Russian vote, and if it does not, we will slightly delay it," Putin added.