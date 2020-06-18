Putin Expects Summit of UN Security Council Quintet to Effect Unity on Modern Challenges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a feature, published by the US bimonthly National Interest magazine on Thursday, that the upcoming Moscow-hosted summit of the five permanent UN Security Council member states is certain to help them find common ground on contemporary challenges and threats.

"There can be no doubt that the summit of Russia, China, France, the United States, and the UK can play an important role in finding common answers to modern challenges and threats, and will demonstrate a common commitment to the spirit of alliance, to those high humanist ideals and values for which our fathers and grandfathers were fighting shoulder to shoulder [during World War II]," the article read.