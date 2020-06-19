UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Expects Summit Of UN Security Council Quintet To Effect Unity On Modern Challenges

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Putin Expects Summit of UN Security Council Quintet to Effect Unity on Modern Challenges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a feature, published by the US bimonthly National Interest magazine on Thursday, that the upcoming Moscow-hosted summit of the five permanent UN Security Council member states is certain to help them find common ground on contemporary challenges and threats.

"There can be no doubt that the summit of Russia, China, France, the United States, and the UK can play an important role in finding common answers to modern challenges and threats, and will demonstrate a common commitment to the spirit of alliance, to those high humanist ideals and values for which our fathers and grandfathers were fighting shoulder to shoulder [during World War II]," the article read.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia China France Vladimir Putin Alliance United Kingdom United States World War

Recent Stories

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

51 minutes ago

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

2 hours ago

Chairman district East inaugurates two monuments

34 minutes ago

Russia to stop blocking the Telegram messenger ser ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.