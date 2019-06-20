UrduPoint.com
Putin Expects To Continue Dialogue On Peace Treaty At Upcoming Meeting With Japan's Abe

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:10 PM

Putin Expects to Continue Dialogue on Peace Treaty at Upcoming Meeting With Japan's Abe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he expected to continue dialogue with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, including on the issue of peace treaty, at the upcoming bilateral meeting later this month.

"What I expect from this meeting is the continuation of the dialogue.

I am sure that Shinzo, like all of us, wants a full normalization and conclusion of a peace treaty," Putin said, answering journalists' questions after the "Direct Line" Q&A session.

In late May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Putin and Abe would hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on June 29.

