Putin Expects to Meet With Xi in Beijing in February

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he expects his next meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to take place in February 2022 in Beijing during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

"Dear friend, distinguished Chairman Xi Jinping, I hope that next February we will finally be able to meet in person in Beijing. As we agreed, we will hold negotiations with you, then we will participate in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games," Putin said during the online meeting.

Putin also said that he is sure Beijing Olympics will be held "at the highest level," adding that Moscow is against the politicization of sports.