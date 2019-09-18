UrduPoint.com
Putin Expects To Meet With Xi Jinping At Upcoming BRICS, APEC Summits

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:34 PM

Putin Expects to Meet With Xi Jinping at Upcoming BRICS, APEC Summits

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the upcoming BRICS and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summits in Latin America

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the upcoming BRICS and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summits in Latin America.

"I hope we will be able to meet with Chairman [Xi] within two major events, BRICS and APEC, which will be held in Latin America in November. Please convey my best wishes to him," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in the Kremlin.

The Russian leader stressed that Xi's state visit to Russia earlier this year was one of the main events in bilateral relations between Russia and China.

Li assured that he would convey Putin's message and wishes to Xi. For his part, he conveyed Xi's greetings to the Russian leader.

The next summit of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will be held in Brasilia from November 13-14. APEC CEO Summit 2019 is expected to take place in the Chilean capital of Santiago from November 16-17.

