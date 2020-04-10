UrduPoint.com
Putin Expects To Speak With Trump Again On Virus

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 07:00 PM

Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Friday said he will have more discussions with US counterpart Donald Trump about battling the coronavirus and its effects on the economy

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Friday said he will have more discussions with US counterpart Donald Trump about battling the coronavirus and its effects on the economy.

Putin told the US-Russian crew aboard the International Space Station that the ISS is "an example of an effective partnership of our countries" as the world fights the pandemic, according to a Kremlin statement.

"Yesterday we discussed these problems with the US President, and we will have more discussions in the future on this subject," Putin told the three Russian and three American men and women currently in orbit.

Putin had a phone call with Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman late on Thursday, the Kremlin said, with the conversation focussed on global oil prices.

It was the second call since March 30 between the US and Russian leaders, with Trump saying after the Thursday conversation that they "get along very well", even though bilateral relations have been at their lowest point since the Cold War.

