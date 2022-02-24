Putin: Experts Say Empire of Lies Created Inside United States, Hard to Disagree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Experts say that an empire of lies has been created inside the United States, and it is hard not to agree with this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"US politicians, political scientists and journalists themselves write and talk about the fact that a real empire of lies has been created inside the United States.

It is hard to disagree with this, that is way it is. But do not be modest, the United States is still a great country, a system-forming power. All its satellites not only obediently agree ... for any reason but also copy its behavior, enthusiastically accept the rules," Putin said in his address.