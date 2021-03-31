Putin Explained Details of Navalny Case to Merkel, Macron - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin explained to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron the objective circumstances of the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The leaders' talks were held in the format of a video conference.

"In connection with the question raised by the partners about Alexey Navalny, appropriate explanations were given about the objective circumstances of the case," the statement says.