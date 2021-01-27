UrduPoint.com
Putin Explained Navalny Situation To Biden In Phone Talks - Kremlin

Wed 27th January 2021 | 03:44 PM

Putin Explained Navalny Situation to Biden in Phone Talks - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin explained the situation around opposition politician Alexey Navalny to the new US leader, Joe Biden, when the latter raised the topic during their recent phone conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin explained the situation around opposition politician Alexey Navalny to the new US leader, Joe Biden, when the latter raised the topic during their recent phone conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Putin and Biden held phone talks on Tuesday. They discussed the New START extension, Washington's withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, and the coronavirus response, among other issues.

"As for this topic, yes, the US president touched upon it. President Putin provided necessary explanations," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Navalny was discussed.

