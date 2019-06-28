UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Explained Situation With Ukrainian Seamen To Trump - Kremlin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 10:03 PM

Putin Explained Situation With Ukrainian Seamen to Trump - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given all the necessary explanations on the situation with Ukrainian seamen detained in Russia at his meeting with US leader Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has given all the necessary explanations on the situation with Ukrainian seamen detained in Russia at his meeting with US leader Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"This topic was discussed, it was raised by president Trump. President Putin gave all the necessary explanations," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, Moscow could see "president Trump's constructive approach, the desire to improve the sorry state of the cooperation on trade and economy, which is in a bad way."

"We can also see the readiness to begin discussing important topics, stability and disarmament, arms control. On the whole, we see the intention to continue the dialogue on the highest level," Peskov said.

He added that the two leaders had not discussed Russia's work on Nord Stream 2 pipeline set to bring Russian gas to Europe.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Trump Nord Vladimir Putin Gas All

Recent Stories

Senate sub-Committee on Climate Change calls for a ..

16 seconds ago

Construction of Government College University Fais ..

17 seconds ago

Russian, Belarusian, Tajik Leaders to Meet at Euro ..

19 seconds ago

US Senate Rejects Amendment Requiring Congressiona ..

25 seconds ago

Chamliyal Mela continues in border village

4 minutes ago

Baghdad Invites Foreign Firms to Participate in Ir ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.