Putin Explained Situation With Ukrainian Seamen to Trump - Kremlin

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has given all the necessary explanations on the situation with Ukrainian seamen detained in Russia at his meeting with US leader Donald Trump , Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"This topic was discussed, it was raised by president Trump. President Putin gave all the necessary explanations," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, Moscow could see "president Trump's constructive approach, the desire to improve the sorry state of the cooperation on trade and economy, which is in a bad way."

"We can also see the readiness to begin discussing important topics, stability and disarmament, arms control. On the whole, we see the intention to continue the dialogue on the highest level," Peskov said.

He added that the two leaders had not discussed Russia's work on Nord Stream 2 pipeline set to bring Russian gas to Europe.