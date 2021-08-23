Putin Expressed Concerns Over Events at Afghanistan at CSTO Summit - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) videoconference, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed deep concerns over developments in Afghanistan and potential threats, and also pointed to the need to prevent radical Islamism infiltration, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

Earlier on Monday, the CSTO convened a videoconference, headed by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

"In his address, President Putin, as well as other heads of state, expressed deep concerns over the events in Afghanistan and potential threats coming from Afghanistan," Peskov said at a briefing.

"It was noted that it is important to prevent the infiltration of radical Islamism to the territory of the CSTO member states and to prevent the recruitment of our citizens into the ranks of extremists, including through social networks and the internet. The problem of Afghan drug trafficking remain acute, so the CSTO should closely monitor relevant developments," Peskov added.