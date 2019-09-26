(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences over ex-French President Jacques Chirac's death to his wife, Bernadette Chirac, the Kremlin said in a statement Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences over ex-French President Jacques Chirac's death to his wife, Bernadette Chirac, the Kremlin said in a statement Thursday.

Chirac, who served as president of France from 1995 to 2007, passed away on Thursday morning, surrounded by relatives.

The former head of state was 86 years old.

"In a telegram, the head of the Russian state emphasized that an entire epoch in the modern history of France was connected with Chirac. Putin noted that as the republic's president, Chirac had earned well-deserved respect from his compatriots and great international authority as a wise and far-sighted statesman who consistently defended the interests of his country," the statement said.