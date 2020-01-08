Putin Expressed Condolences to Rouhani Following Air Crash Near Tehran - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to express condolences over the death of citizens of Iran and a number of other countries in a plane crash near Tehran, the Kremlin said in a statement Wednesday.

Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) Boeing 737 plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport killing all passengers and crew on board. Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council has said that a total of 168 people had registered for the flight and there were nine crew members on board.

According to the Iran Red Crescent Society, 179 people died in the crash, including 32 foreigners.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in which he expressed deep condolences over the death of citizens of Iran and several other countries as a result of the plane crash near Tehran," the Kremlin said.

"Russia shares the sorrow of those who have lost their family members and friends, and wishes them steadfastness and courage," Putin stressed in the telegram.