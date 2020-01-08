UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Expressed Condolences To Rouhani Following Air Crash Near Tehran - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 03:10 PM

Putin Expressed Condolences to Rouhani Following Air Crash Near Tehran - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to express condolences over the death of citizens of Iran and a number of other countries in a plane crash near Tehran, the Kremlin said in a statement Wednesday.

Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) Boeing 737 plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport killing all passengers and crew on board. Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council has said that a total of 168 people had registered for the flight and there were nine crew members on board.

According to the Iran Red Crescent Society, 179 people died in the crash, including 32 foreigners.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in which he expressed deep condolences over the death of citizens of Iran and several other countries as a result of the plane crash near Tehran," the Kremlin said.

"Russia shares the sorrow of those who have lost their family members and friends, and wishes them steadfastness and courage," Putin stressed in the telegram.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Russia Died Tehran Vladimir Putin Family All Airport

Recent Stories

President appoints new judges to Courts of First I ..

31 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.62 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

Exhibition on Ugandan culture to open in NYU Abu D ..

1 hour ago

Public Opinion split regarding punishment of lawye ..

2 hours ago

UAE royal family allowed to hunt Houbara Bustard

2 hours ago

Iran’s Foreign Minister says they launched missi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.