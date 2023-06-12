UrduPoint.com

Putin Expresses Condolences Over Death Of Silvio Berlusconi - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Putin Expresses Condolences Over Death of Silvio Berlusconi - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences in connection with the death of former Italian  Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported that the ex-Italian prime minister, who was hospitalized in Milan's San Raffaele hospital for scheduled follow-up tests for a blood condition last week, died at the age of 86.

"Please accept our deepest condolences on the death of the outstanding Italian politician Silvio Berlusconi ... In Russia, Silvio Berlusconi will be remembered as a consistent and principled supporter of strengthening friendly relations between our countries. He made a truly invaluable personal contribution to the development of mutually beneficial Russian-Italian partnerships," Putin said in a telegram released by the Kremlin.

