Putin Expresses Condolences to Angolan President on Death of Ex-President Dos Santos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences on Saturday to Angolan President Joao Lourenco on the death of former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

"Dear Mr. Lourenco, please accept deep condolences on the death of former Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos," a telegram published on the president's website said.

Putin added that the former Angolan president "rightfully enjoyed the high respect of compatriots and significant international authority," and that it is difficult to overstate his personal contribution to the development of the friendly Russian-Angolan relations.

Jose Eduardo dos Santos died on July 8 in a hospital in Barcelona after a long illness. Angolan President Joao Lourenco declared five days of national mourning starting July 9.

Dos Santos led Angola since 1979, focusing his main efforts on a peaceful resolution of a civil war in the country, which lasted until 2002. Dos Santos resigned as president in September 2017, refusing to participate in the next election.