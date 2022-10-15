Putin Expresses Condolences to Erdogan Over Coal Mine Blast in Turkey - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in connection with the deadly blast at a coal mine in Turkey that claimed dozens of lives, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

The explosion took place on Friday at the Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine. According to the latest data, the death toll from the blast stands at 40.

"Dear Mr.

President, please accept my deepest condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the accident at the coal mine in the province of Bartin. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the relatives and friends of the deceased miners, as well as wishes for a quick recovery to all those affected," the statement said.

According to TRT Haber tv channel, there were 115 workers underground at a depth of 300 meters (984 feet), when the explosion occurred, leading to some workers to be evacuated.