Putin Expresses Condolences To Erdogan Over Deadly Earthquake In Turkey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 03:03 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, offering condolences over the deaths and the massive damage caused by the earthquake in the Turkish province of Elazig, the Kremlin press service said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, offering condolences over the deaths and the massive damage caused by the earthquake in the Turkish province of Elazig, the Kremlin press service said on Saturday.

"Russia shares the pain and sorrow of those who lost their loved ones as a result of this disaster, and hopes for the speedy recovery of all the victims," Putin said in the telegram.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Elazig province at 8:55 p.m. local time (17:55 GMT) on Friday, killing more than 20 people and injuring over 1,000. The disaster also affected the neighboring province of Malatya.

