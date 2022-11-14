Putin Expresses Condolences to Erdogan Over Terrorist Attack in Istanbul - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in connection to the deadly terrorist attack in Istanbul, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Please accept our deepest condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Istanbul.

Please convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the families of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all the wounded," Putin was quoted as saying by the Kremlin.

The leader also reaffirmed the readiness for the closest cooperation with Turkish partners in the fight against all forms of and manifestations of terrorism.