UrduPoint.com

Putin Expresses Condolences To Indian Prime Minister Over Triple Train Crash - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Putin Expresses Condolences to Indian Prime Minister Over Triple Train Crash - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the three-train collision in the eastern state of Odisha, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Friday evening near the city of Balasore in India's east. According to the updated information, several cars of a passenger train traveling from Calcutta to Chennai derailed due to a collision with a freight train and fell onto the opposite track. After a while, another passenger train rammed into them, resulting in three or four more cars with people falling off the tracks.

At least 288 people were killed and over 900 were injured in the crash, media reported.

"Please accept our deepest condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the train collision in the state of Odisha. We share the grief of those who lost their loved ones in this catastrophe and hope for a speedy recovery of all the victims," the message, also addressed to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, read.

Related Topics

India Accident Injured Prime Minister Russia Narendra Modi Chennai Vladimir Putin Media All From Share

Recent Stories

Pervez Elahi to be presented before court in Gujra ..

Pervez Elahi to be presented before court in Gujranwala today

4 minutes ago
 GCTP, Malta organise the International Conference ..

GCTP, Malta organise the International Conference on &#039;Building Tolerance an ..

31 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz in Ankara to attend Erdogan’s inaugur ..

PM Shehbaz in Ankara to attend Erdogan’s inauguration

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial ..

EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial Development Bureau at &#039;M ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.