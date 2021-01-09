UrduPoint.com
Putin Expresses Condolences To Indonesian President Over Plane Crash Deaths - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday sent condolences to Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo over the casualties in the Sriwijaya Air plane crash.

"Dear Mr. President, please accept my sincere condolences on the death of passengers and crew of the plane that crashed off the coast of Java.

Please convey my words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims," Putin's message, as cited by the Kremlin, read.

More Stories From World

