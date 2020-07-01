UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Expresses Condolences To Rouhani Over Blast At Tehran Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:40 PM

Putin Expresses Condolences to Rouhani Over Blast at Tehran Hospital

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed condolences to his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, over an explosion in a medical facility in the north of the Iranian capital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed condolences to his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, over an explosion in a medical facility in the north of the Iranian capital.

"Before we start working, I want to express my condolences to the president of Iran in connection with the tragic incident that happened in Tehran, we know that there was a blast in one of the medical facilities of the Iranian capital," Putin said at a joint video conference on Syria in the Astana format.

The Tuesday blast killed at least 19 people, according to Iranian media.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Tehran Astana Vladimir Putin Media

Recent Stories

Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Building Indi ..

9 minutes ago

MoHAP honors blood donors for their humanitarian a ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai’s Naif locality has over 12,000 operating ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai Startup Hub Market Access programme’s seco ..

1 hour ago

GCAA considers return of Boeing 737 Max to UAE’s ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SPA’s meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.