Putin Expresses Condolences to Rouhani Over Blast at Tehran Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed condolences to his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, over an explosion in a medical facility in the north of the Iranian capital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed condolences to his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, over an explosion in a medical facility in the north of the Iranian capital.

"Before we start working, I want to express my condolences to the president of Iran in connection with the tragic incident that happened in Tehran, we know that there was a blast in one of the medical facilities of the Iranian capital," Putin said at a joint video conference on Syria in the Astana format.

The Tuesday blast killed at least 19 people, according to Iranian media.