Putin Expresses Condolences To UK Queen Elizabeth II Over Death Of Prince Philip - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 06:58 PM

Putin Expresses Condolences to UK Queen Elizabeth II Over Death of Prince Philip - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sent a letter to UK Queen Elizabeth II, in which he expressed his condolences of the death of her husband, Prince Philip, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sent a letter to UK Queen Elizabeth II, in which he expressed his condolences of the death of her husband, Prince Philip, the Kremlin said.

Earlier in the day, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip died at the age of 99.

"Putin wished Elizabeth II courage and mental fortitude in the face of a grievous and irreparable loss, and also asked to convey words of sincere sympathy to all members of the royal family," the Kremlin said in a statement.

